Chenita Renee Carter, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital at the age of 27. Visiting was Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Resting Place Funeral Home, 7840 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, La. Funeral was Saturday January 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke Baptist Church, 240 West Van Buren St., Baton Rouge, La. The service was officiated by Rev. Gus Washington Interment was held in Mt. Moriah Cemetery Batchelor, La. She is survived by her mother, Lousinder Carter; three children, Chenyia Carter, Tibris Hurts Jr., and Takyrie Hurts; 1 brother, Joseph Carter Jr.; aunts, uncles, numerous other relatives and friends including companion Tibris Hunts Sr. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.