Chustz, Charles Louis

A native and lifelong resident of Lakeland, La., Charles passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at his home at the age of 88. He was a retired school teacher having taught at Broadmoor High School in Baton Rouge and also in Houston, Tx. He enjoyed riding around in his blue Volkswagen on weekends with his cousin looking for historical sites. He is survived by his nieces, nephews and his brother-in-law, Norris Broussard. He is preceded in death by his parents, Merrick and Ameliza Chustz; sisters, Eloise Broussard; brothers, John Chustz, Roy Chustz, Preston Chustz and Norris (Sweet) Chustz. A visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Interment will follow at Chenal Cemetery.