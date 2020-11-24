Cicero, Chad Patrick

A native of Torbert, La. and resident of Maringouin, he passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home at the age of 40. He was a loving father, husband, son and brother. Chad never met a stranger and loved his family and friends with his whole heart. He is survived by his wife, Jana Lynne Pourciau Cicero; daughters, Zoie and Stormi Cicero; stepchildren, Aubree Gonzales and Cruz Pourciau; parents, Lanny and Gay Cicero; brother, Todd Cicero; maternal grandmother, Emma Major; niece, Presley Cicero; nephew, Hudson Cicero and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfathers, Elbert Goodier and Gary Major; paternal grandparents, Gladys and Sam Cicero. Visitation will be held at Niland’s Funeral Home in Livonia on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 9 am until religious service at 11 am. Entombment will follow at St. Frances Cabrini Mausoleum.
