Collins Sr., Deacon Jimmie

Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is the law of the Lord, and in his law doth he meditate day and night. Psalm 1:1-2
Deacon Jimmie Collins, Sr. was born July 10, 1943 in Loreauville, Louisiana to the late Ben and Matilda Vaughn Collins, He passed away peacefully from his earthly life to his eternal rest on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at his resident with his wife by his side. He attended Rosenwald High School. Deacon Collins was a jack of all trades a hardworking, dedicated carpenter and cement finisher. He also worked as a laborer for Local Union 1177 at Big Cajun II. He was a very faithful Christian. He served as a member of St. Luke Baptist Church for 20 years under the leadership of Rev. Albert Haynes and Rev. Michael Byrd. In 2012, he became a member of St. Peter Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Elliott Horton, Jr. He loved the words of God and enjoyed going to church, until his health begin to fail him. He leaves to cherish his fondest memories his loving and dedicated wife-Earline Collins for twenty-three years. two sons; Jimmy Collins, Jr., Blaine Collins of Fordoche, LA, three daughters; Grace (Howard) Smith of Baton Rouge, LA, Vanessa (Sam) Smothers of Fordoche, LA and Pamela (Joseph) Will of Frisco, LA, two step-daughters; Shannetta (Herbert) Nelson of Baton Rouge, LA and Dr. Shala Thomas of Atlanta, Georgia, one brother; Dennis Collins of Maringouin, LA, one brother-in law; Andrew (lois) Christopher, three sister-in laws; Patricia (Roland) Bellizaire of New Roads, LA, Rose Jones and Elaine (Ronald) Davis of New Orleans, LA. A host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Deacon Jimmie Collins is preceded in death by his parents. Ben and Matilda Collins, former wife; Orelia Collins, one son; Russell Collins, two sisters, three brothers and one brother-in-law and other relatives. The family would like to thank The Pointe Coupee Council on Aging for their wonderful transportation service. A special thanks to Heart of Hospice, Baton Rouge, La. Dr. Brian LeBlanc, Beverly Martin, Terry Davis, Maria Christopher - vital, Claudee Terrance, Ashley Cador and Sylvester Platt. The viewing: Friday, March 5, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. - 6 p.m. Funereal Service: Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Verrette’s Pointe Coupee Funeral Home 1018 Parent St. New Roads, La. 70760.