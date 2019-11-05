Contreras, Maria de Jesus

CA native of Chihuahua, Mexico and resident of Lakeland, La., passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the age of 84. She is survived by her daughter, Maria Elena Favela; grandchildren, Dulce Martinez, Paloma Favela and Allyson Favela. She is preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Contreras; parents, Gregorio Cuellar and Maria Serrano; daughter, Maria Isabel Bradley. She lived a joyous life surrounded by close family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, watching her morning/evening television shows, and telling stories of her youth. She will be greatly missed by all, but her smile and memory lives on in the hearts of the ones she loved. Special thanks to The Hospice of Baton Rouge and their incredible care staff.
