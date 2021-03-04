Cook Sr., Johnny L.

Johnny passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at the age of 78. He was born on September 20, 1942 in South Carolina, was a resident of Glynn, La. and was a member of Sheet Metal Local 21. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Sylvia “Beaver” Lange Cook; three daughters, Billie C. Cook and husband Henry, Barbara C. Crochet and friend Robert Methvien, Ronda C. Derbes and friend Todd Quatrevingt; son, Johnny L. Cook Jr.; eleven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews; sisters, Frida B. Smith and Patsy Marceau. He is preceded in death by his parents, Almond Cook and Ethel Cook; sisters, Mary Gwen Nettles, Billie Ruth Driggers, Jackie Barfield, Kathleen Cook and Bertha May Cook; brothers, Willie Cook, Marvin Cook, Henry “Son” Cook and Charlton Cook. A visitation was held at Niland’s Funeral Home in New Roads on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 9:30 a.m until 11 a.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and the family wishes, the religious service at 11 a.m. were private, and were followed by cremation.
