Cathy

Catherine Davis Dauthier, a longtime resident of Pointe Coupee Parish, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, January 21st, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with COPD. Cathy, a loving mother and grandmother, was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Conrad Dudley Dauthier Jr, her father, John Clement Davis, her mother, Edwina Huff Davis, and her brother, John Davis. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Dana Dauthier of Jarreau, her sister and husband, Dee and Glynn Edwards of Denham Springs, her brother, Paul Davis of Springfield, Missouri, and grandchildren Kayla, Jordan, and Chase Dauthier of Jarreau, and Raegen Dauthier of Baton Rouge. Cathy owned and operated False River Bookkeeping and Income Tax Service for over 40 years, and Livonia Stor-All, and Livonia Wash-All for the past 25 years. Cathy was an avid fisherman, and spent many days on her pier at False River. She loved her grandchildren, her dog Chloe, and ice cream, in that order. She never met a stranger, and went out of her way to give to others. She will be forever missed by her family and friends. Visitation was on Monday, January 25th, 2021, at Nilands Funeral Home in New Roads from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Religious Service were at 11 a.m. conducted by Reverend Tommy Cain. Interment will follow at Chenal Cemetery in Jarreau. Pallbearers were her son Chad, her grandson Chase, her brother-in-law Glynn Edwards, Larry Jarreau, James David, Carl Wesley, and Joey Babin.  