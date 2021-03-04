David, John Lloyd

John Lloyd David, a native and resident of Oscar, La passed away on February 24, 2021 at Baton General Hospital at the age of 81. After a 25-year career with the supermarket chain, National-Canal Villere, John retired to open his own grocery stores. He was the owner of a small grocery store in Frisco, La and a larger one in Plaquemine, La. At the age of 50, John, along with his children and their spouses, opened Feliciana Supermarket in 1989, and then, in 1999, purchased the St. Francisville Market. John’s dream to build a full-service supermarket from ground up became a reality in 2014 when construction began on the Audubon Market. On July 29, 2015, Audubon Market opened its doors to a welcoming community in St. Francisville. The opening of Audubon Market was a culmination of his years of hard work and dedication to the supermarket industry. John was also a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Father Louis Savoure Knights of Columbus Council 8878 in Lakeland, La. John loved working in the grocery stores and, when not working in the stores, he enjoyed working in his yard. John also enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. John is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Deana Bordelon David; daughter, Lisa LeBlanc and husband Michael; son, Darrell David and wife Glinda; grandchildren, Taylor LeBlanc, Jessica Behrnes (James), Brittni Parrish (Derrick), Drake David (Casey), and Lori Bueche; 9 great grandchildren; sisters, Betty St. Romain and Diane Kennedy; brother, Shaun Leonard; and godson, Bobby David. Preceded in death by his father, Vileor David, Sr., his mother and stepfather, Odile and Alvin Leonard; his son, Chad Steven David; sister, Gloria Hinrichs; brothers, Charles, V.J., and Douglas David. The visitation will be held at Niland’s Funeral Home in New Roads, on Friday, March 5, 2021 from 4:00pm until 9:00pm, and on Saturday March 6, 2021 from 8:00am until 10:30am. The Christian funeral Mass will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland at 11:00am. The Interment will follow at False River Memorial Park in New Roads. Pallbearers will be Bobby David, Michael Kennedy, Jr., James Behrnes, Derrick Parrish, Richard Jarreau, Barry Breaud, and Deron McLin. Honorary pallbearers will be E.J. David and Michael Marcello. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children.
