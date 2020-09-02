A resident of Ventress, LA, born and raised in Red Oak, NC, passed away at the Lacour House on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the age of 96. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her son, Greene Davis, Jr.; daughter, Mary Davis; grandchildren, Jeremy Davis and wife Angie, Heather Poff and husband Jason, Seth Davis and wife Taylor, and Byron Witty; great grandchildren Mason and Cole Davis. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alexander Hedgepeth and wife Blanche Carver Hedgepeth; husband E. Greene Davis, Sr.; daughter-in-law, Karen Davis; brothers Ray Hedgepeth and Ed Hedgepeth; and sisters Ila and Lilly Hedgepeth. A visitation was held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at First Baptist Church in New Roads from 9 a.m. until religious service at 10 a.m. Interment followed at False River Memorial Park. Pallbearers were Jeremy Davis, Byron Witty, Seth Davis, Jason Poff, Mason Davis, and Cole Davis. Honorary pallbearer were Arnold Hess.
