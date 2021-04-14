Landry “Loon” Davis, Sr. passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the age of 93. A native of New Roads, Louisiana. He was born August 15, 1927 in Ventress, Louisiana. He began his career at Jarreau’s Garage as a mechanic for 25 years. He continued his career at Housing Authority of New Roads in the maintenance department for 14 years until he lost his sight. He also operated several lounges such as Flamingo Lounge. He was affectionately called “Loon” by his family and friends. He was a very giving and caring man. He is survived by his loving wife Augustine Louis Davis of 68 years. Loving father of Anthony Davis and Charlotte Davis. Loving grandfather of Lance Toussaint and step-grandfather of Shynetta Louis and Jeremy Davis. Brother of Charles Davis, Dorella Davis, Norma Lee Raymond and Nora Lee Davis. A host of great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents Bueford Davis, Sr. and Adline Lebeau-Davis, his son Landry “Sweet/Chico” Davis, Jr. his step-daughter Shirley Louis. His brothers Fredrick Davis, Morris Davis, Sr., Bueford Davis, Jr. and Albert Davis. His sisters Louverdia Joseph and Ella Mae Terrance. His goddaughter Stephanie Davis. His father and mother in-laws Ernest Louis, Jr. and Mary Jarreau Louis. Brother in-laws Joseph (Verette) Louis, Moses Louis and Josiah Louis. Sister in-laws Theresa Louis, Geneva Louis and Marie Jeanpeirre. A host of nieces in-laws and nephew in-laws. Viewing will be Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Verrette’s Pointe Coupee Funeral Home, 1018 Parent Street, New Roads, Louisiana from 3:00pm – 6:00pm. Mass of Resurrection at Saint Augustine Catholic Church, 809 New Roads, Louisiana on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 10:00am by Father Patrick S. Healy, SSJ, Pastor.
