Debetaz, Chase Whitney

Chase Whitney Debetaz a resident of Port Allen, La passed away on December 3, 2020 at the age of 23. Chase enjoyed spending time lighting camp fires and listening to music. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed learning how to cook and helping work with his grandfather. Chase especially loved the holidays so that he could spend more time with his family. He survived by his parents, John and Sissy Debetaz; brother, Cody Debetaz (Lauren); sister, Katlyn Debetaz (Gabriel Rice); grandparents; Mitchell Jarreau and Sybil Jarreau, Doretha Debetaz.; best friend, Skylar Theriot; and nieces, April and Abby Debetaz. Preceded in death by his grandfather, Teddy Debetaz; uncle, Mike Jarreau; great-grandmother Effie Major. Visting was held at Niland’ s Funeral Home in New Roads on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Visit Pointe Coupee
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Online Poll
Do you prefer the early voting process rather than casting your ballot on Election Day?
Early voting comprised 30 percent turnout in Pointe Coupee Parish -- more than elections with 28 precincts parishwide. It also drew more than 1 million voters statewide. Do you believe early voting is a better choice ?
You voted: