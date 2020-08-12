Joan Derson was 77 years of age went to her heavenly home at 2:00 p.m. July 10, 2020. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Joan was a true testament of faith courage, henerosity and love to all who knew her. HSe was a native of New Roads, La. Joan is survived by her son Michael (Tamika) Derson, one brother Celestain Nelson, 1 granddughter Rhonda Middlebrook, 2 great grand children Robert Harris, Rian Middlebrook and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends.
Funeral arrangements is as follows