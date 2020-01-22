Virginia Landry DeSoto, 80 a native of Angola, LA and a resident of New Roads, LA. She passed away at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ovide DeSoto, Sr.; one daughter, Christine Desoto Miglicco (John Paul); two sons, Ovide DeSoto, Jr. and Michael DeSoto; three sisters, Yvonne Taylor, Mary Lou Perkins (Gene) and Laurice Peterson; three grandchildren, Lauren Miglicco Brown (Scott), Katy Miglicco St. Clair (Tristan) and Hannah Miglicco; two great grandchildren, Xander St. Clair and Nolan Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eli and Vivian Muir Landry and brother Barry Landry. Visitation was on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Niland Funeral Home in New Roads, LA from 9:00 a.m. until funeral services in the funeral home parlor at 11:00 a.m. Burial followed at False River Memorial Park. Pallbearers were John Paul Miglicco, Tristan St. Clair, Scott Brown, Gene Perkins, Tracy Campbell and Brad Crosby.