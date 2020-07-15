Devold, Brother Douglas Sr.

Brother Devold died peacefully at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home on July 3, 2020, in New Roads, LA at the age of 90. Brother Devold was born March 15, 1930 to Lester Devold, Sr. and Everlina Williams Devold. He was a native of Cottonprot, LA and a longtime resident of New Roads, LA. He married Elizabeth Terrance on August 22, 1964. Brother Devold was a member of Greater St. Peter Baptist Church and served faithfully as Deacon under the leadership of the late Rev. Norwood T. Calvin and Rev. Carl D. Terrance, Sr. He was also a member of Good Hope Lodge Number 299 under the jurisdiction of St. John Grand Lodge, where he served as secretary until his health began to fail. Brother Devold was a volunteer firefighter with the New Roads Fire Department Station Number 2. Brother Devold is survived by his two sons, Micheal and Norman Devold, one daughter, Theresa R. Devold, two step dughters, Jeanette W. Aguillard and Joann N. Devold, one step son, Charles M. Nixon, one sister, Madeline D. Jack, two sister-in-laws, Joann N. Devold and Bessie Devold of Houston, Tx.; eight grandchildren, Derek D. Lewis, Karanjia N. Lewis, Teneish M. Lewis, Nyarearee M. Lewis, Stariskie D. Devold, Jeremy T. Devold, Roshelle D. Parker, and Thresea Sanders, 15 great-grandchildren, his godchildren, Carolyn Rochester, Barbara Belone, Doris Noil, and Caryn Johnson, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Brother Devold was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth T. Devold, one son, Father Cyprian Devold, one daughter, Brenda G. Lewis, one son-in-law, Larry D. Lewis, parents, Lester Sr. and Everlina Devold, six brothers, Lester Jr., Richard Sr., Leonard Sr., Philip, Jessie and Webster Devold, two sisters, Hazel and Marilyn Devold, and four great-grandchildren. The family would like to acknowledge, with a sincere appreciation, the comforting messages, and other expressions of kindness. Special thank you to Lakeview Manor Nursing Home, Pointe Coupee Hospice, Carolyn Johnson, Yvonne Wesley, and Tina George. Drive-thru visitation will be held at Verrette’s Pointe Coupee Funeral Home, 1018 Parent St. New Roads, LA 70760. Friday, July 17, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 18 at 2 p.m. Professional services entrusted to Verrette’s Pointe Coupee Funeral Home, New Roads, LA.
