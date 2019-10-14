Doris “Tootie” Catherine Langlois 92, a resident of Batchelor, LA and a native of New Roads, LA. She passed away at Pointe Coupee General Hospital in New Roads on Saturday, October 12, 2019. She is survived by two sons, Leroy Joseph Langlois, Jr. and Cletus Langlois (Angie); three daughters, Bonnie McCallum, Kathleen Jarreau and Paulette St. Romain (Joseph); one brother, Jacques Major, Jr.; one sister, Jacqueline Saizon; 13 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacques and Isabel Chenevert Major, husband, Leroy Joseph Langlois, Sr., one grandson, Jared St. Romain, two great grandchildren, Tyler Beauvais and Clayton Jarreau. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at St. Mary of False River Catholic Church from 8:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Entombment to follow at False River Memorial Park.
Visit Pointe Coupee
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 17
-
Oct 17
-
Oct 18
-
Oct 18
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 20
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!