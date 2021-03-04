Our death is not an end if we can live in our children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and all of the younger generations. Our mother lived her whole life doing just this. She was always the wife, the mother, the sister, the aunt, the grandmother and the friend for us, our friends, her grandchildren and many foster children. Rev. 21:4 He will wipe away every tear in their eye, and death will be no more. There will be no more mourning, nor crying or pain anymore, for the former things have passed away. Her hair, coated with gray with hints of red were still there. Her eyes and body were growing tired, when our Lord whispered, Shirley, it’s time. Mom was ready to be with Dad and our Savior in their loving care, to share in the Lord’s boundless love and endless grace. They are both with Jesus now in his warm embrace, where they will wait patiently for all of us. Shirley Marie Donovan Doucet departed this world on Thursday, February 25 at 4:00am. She left us peacefully at her home in Fordoche, LA with family and pets all around. She was the 4th child and 1st daughter of 9 children born of William T and Lula Mae Robinson Donovan in Natchez, MS, on December 17, 1935. Her family moved to Vidalia, LA in her early childhood and then to Morganza, LA where she spent the majority of her family life growing up. It was here that she developed a life long love for children and all animals, particularly horses, cats and dogs. She attended school in Morganza and New Roads where she graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in 1957 after missing a year in school in 1956, to care for her younger sister Connie, while her mother was ill. She held several jobs in New Roads and it was during this time that she met the love of her live, Nelson and they were married in 1957. They bought land in Livonia and built their home where her new and final job became full time homemaker, foster mother, taxi driver, nurse, neighborhood mom and friend to her children’s friends. They raised their 5 children and were foster parents to many many more children of which they adopted one, making the family 6, three daughters and three sons all the while bringing in more foster babies. Mom’s love for animals never ended, as she had many cats and dogs her whole life, but her greatest love was her children and all children. Mom had never stopped bringing children, grandchildren, brothers and sisters into her home whenever anyone had the need. During her life she was a blessing to her family and to so many others, even some who only crossed her path for a few days to a few years. We truly believe that every child that Mom has ever brought into her home and cared for felt their hearts throb when Mom surrendered her life and went to join Jesus and the rest of her family in heaven. She was a caregiver and gave her all, all of her life to care for everyone and everything. She did not take kindly to being taken care of in the end. We know she appreciated the care, but it was her nature to be the caregiver. Shirley was survived by her six children, Stacy and David, Joey and Becky, Jerome and Kristie, Jolisa and Ed, Paul and Jonell, Nikki, 21 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, 7 God-children, 2 brothers John and (Sandra), Duane and (Dale) and 1 sister Connie. Twelve sisters-in-law, Loise, Barbara, Jenny, Debra, Mildred, Gloria, Gayle, Nona, Patsy and Audrey. Two brothers-in-law, Richard and Kenneth and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Nelson Joseph O’Neal Doucet, Sr., parents William T. and Lula Mae Robinson Donovan, brothers Billy, Don, Errol, Pat and Mike. Her daughter-in-law Sharon. Her mother & father-in law, Euclid and Lena Thibodeaux Doucet, brothers-in-law, Larry, Clarence D., Clarence S, J. Y., Euclid, Gene and Joe David. Sisters-in-law, Joyce, Stella Mae and Elaine and five nephews, Howard, Ted, Troy, Carl and Danny. When the gates of Heaven open and receives our precious loved one, God will not be surprised. He will not wring his hands in shock by seeing Shirley walk in. God had her heavenly home ready. She was expected and prepared for, and plans made for her arrival. The family would like to thank Dr. Ashley Bordelon, Takianna and JoAnn of Pointe Coupee Hospice for their patience and care. Special thanks to Father Christopher Decker for being there any time we called. A very special thank you to Aunt Connie for being with Mom every day 24/7 for the last four years. She has been a sister, friend, companion, caregiver and a great relief to us for her dedicated presence. Pallbearers will be nephews and God-children Mark, Sean and Ray Donovan, Grand-sons, Jordan Doucet and Robby Barbera and Great-Grandson Cameron Jannice. Honorary pallbearers will be her last two surviving brothers John and Duane Donovan. Visitation was held at Niland’s funeral home in Livonia, Sunday February 28th from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. for family with rosary at 4:45 p.m. Public visitationwas from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. Visitation was Monday, March 1 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Pointe Coupee Animal Shelter, in memory of two of Mom’s greatest loves.
