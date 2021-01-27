Dugas, Delta Bonaventure

Delta Bonaventure Dugas, a native of Oscar and resident of Lakeland, she passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the age of 94. A loving mother and grandmother and member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Altar Society. She is survived by her daughters, Pauline Dugas Torres and the late Wayne Torres of Blanks, La., Juanita Snyder Earnheart (Michael G. Earnheart) of Greenwell Springs, La.; son, James R. Dugas (Sandra V. Dugas) of New Roads; sister, Annie Labatut; grandchildren, Delano Daniel Cline, Tyson Heath Cline, Valerie Renee Porche, Kevin James Dugas, Melissa Lee Dugas, Justin Matthew Snyder, Jessica Emily Magee and Jordan Christopher Snyder; great grandchildren, Trace Michael Cline, Sawyer Layne Magee, Savannah Blaire Snyder, Noah James Dugas and Aiden Porche . She is preceded in death by her husband, Eno Joseph Dugas; daughter, Carol Ann Dugas; son, Delano Joseph Dugas; parents, Paul and Alma Bonaventure; numerous brothers and sisters. A Mass of Christian burial was held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Lakeland, La. The burial followed in the church cemetery. Pallbearers were Delano Daniel Cline, Tyson Heath Cline, Kevin James Dugas, Justin Matthew Snyder, Jordan Christopher Snyder and Trace Michael Cline. Special thanks to Pointe Coupee Hospice and Home Health.
