Martin Luther Duris, 89, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Crabtree Lane Foster Home in Troy, MI.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Frances (Jeansonne) Duris; his daughters: Donna Gerhart and her husband Clifford Gerhart, both of Cocoa, FL, and Robin Duris of Royal Oak; his sons: Christopher Duris and his wife Sara of Watervliet, and Gary Duris of St. Clair Shores; four grandchildren: Matthew Garrett, Kaylin (Garrett) Kudsin and her husband Scott Kudsin, Andrew Duris and Claire Duris; one great-granddaughter, Vivienne Kudsin, and many nieces and nephews.
Whitey, as he was known, was born February 18, 1931 and raised in Senecaville, OH, the youngest of seven children, to Andrew and Anna (Folta) Dzuris.
In his younger years, Whitey worked on the family farm and at the Seneca Lake boat docks. He joined the Army in 1951 and served during the Korean War. After the war, he moved to Royal Oak where he met his wife, Frances, of New Orleans, LA. They were married in 1955 in New Orleans and settled initially in Royal Oak, MI. They raised their family in Center Line, MI, where they lived until his retirement from Chrysler in 1992.
Whitey and Frances built their retirement home in Ventress, LA, where he enjoyed gardening, new friendships, hosting many family visits, and serving as the neighborhood’s local handyman. In 2012, they moved back to Michigan to be closer to family.
Whitey was an avid sports fan, especially of hockey and football. He loved to talk, was never shy to share a story, and lit up a room with his smile. He was most at home working with his hands; whether building a shed, repairing an engine or working on a puzzle or model train. He adored his grandchildren, and was particularly captivated by his great-granddaughter, Vivie.