Edwards, Lloyd Anthony

Lloyd Anthony Edwards, 83 of New Roads, La, departed this life on April 5, 2020. Lloyd was born March 27,1937 in Morganza, Louisiana to the late Willie and Albertha Edwards. He was preceded in death by his late wife Christine Edwards; four brothers; Leroy Edwards, Steven Edwards, Rayfield Edwards and Jessie Edwards; and one sister Margaret Edwards. Lloyd is survived by his only daughter Dawn Barnes of Fort Worth, TX, her husband Domonik Barnes; one grandson; Jaylen Durham and one granddaughter; Ravyn Barnes; three brothers Robert Edwards of Atlanta, GA; Willie “Jewell” Edwards and Eddie Edwards of Alexandria, La; two sisters; Carol Stull and Mildred Edwards of Alexandria, La; an a host of nieces and nephews and friends. A special thank you to the people at Pointe Coupee Hospice in New Roads, La for their loving care and support during my father’s final days. We would also like to extend our sincerest gratitude towards Niland’s Funeral Home for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time. A memorial will be scheduled at later date to Celebrate the Life of Lloyd Edwards.
