Franklin, Eula Belle Marie

Eula Belle Marie Franklin was 72 years old. She passed away at her residence on April 13, 2020. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church of New Roads. She is survived by her sister Rena Franklin, brother Ervin Joseph Franklin (Mary Lena Sneed) brother Raymond Franklin, brother Norman Franklin (Willie Mae) a goddaughter Della Reese Hurst and a host of nieces and nephews, relatives and friends, a family friend Bonnie Cushenberry. Heartfelt thanks goes to Fresenius (Dialysis) doctors and nurses, doctors, and Pinnacle Home Health nurses. She worked as a Head Start teacher and substitute teacher. She attended St. Augustine Elementary, Rosenwald High, Grambling State University and graduate of Southern University. Graveside burial Friday, April 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
