Gibson, James “Tommy”

A lifelong resident of Morganza, James “Tommy” Gibson departed this life on August 30, 2020 at the age of 95. He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Mable Lamb; a son Kenneth Michael Gibson; two sisters, Audry Pate and Gloria Russell; 5 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday September 4, 2020 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. at 152 Hwy 3050, Morganza, LA. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley’s Funeral Home of Maringouin.