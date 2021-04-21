Glaviano, Sr. Nicholas (Nick) Joseph

A native of Chaneyville and resident of Batchelor, he passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center at the age of 86. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served in the Korean Conflict, 10th Mountaineering Division. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 406. He is survived by his sons, Nicholas J. (Nick) Glaviano Jr. and wife Rhonda, Keith Glaviano and wife Donna; sister, Lillie Lee; grandchildren, Joey Glaviano, Lexie Glaviano, Keith Glaviano Jr., Nick Glaviano; great grandchildren, Katie, Kolten, Konner, Kye and Charlee Glaviano. He is preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Glaviano; son, Joey Glaviano; parents, John and Josephine Glaviano; brothers, James, Vick and Sam Glaviano; sisters, Mamie Carpenter, Mary Lena, Josepha Constant. A visitation will be held at Niland’s Funeral Home in New Roads on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 5 pm until 9 pm and on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 8 am until 10:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Innis at 11 am. Entombment in the church mausoleum.
Visit Pointe Coupee
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Online Poll
Do you plan to take the coronavirus vaccination?
The coronavirus vaccines have been hailed as a "light at the end of the tunne" that will bring finality to the ongoing pandemic. Millions of Americans plan to take the vaccination, but many others are skeptical and may opt against it.
You voted: