Gonzales Jr., Nicholas J.

Nicholas J. Gonzales Jr., husband of the late Lois Gonzales, passed away at 8:15 p.m. Monday, February 8, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake. He was 82, a native of Livonia, lifelong resident of Pride and current resident of New Roads. He is survived by his three sisters, Georgia Slaton, Susan Navarre and Kevin, Elaine Evans, sister-in-law, Diane Gonzales; stepdaughter, Judy Persilver, stepsons, Bruce Jackson & Mike Jackson. Also survived by numerous step grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Gonzales Sr.; brother, Robert Gonzales; and sister, Mary Jane Chenevert. A graveside service will be held at St. Francis Cemetery in Livonia on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. Pallbearers will be James Chenevert, Brad Gonzales, Brady Achee, Lance Achee, Bobby Slaton and Kevin Navarre. The family would like to thank the staff that attended to him while @ OLOL.
