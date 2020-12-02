Johnnie Greene departed this life on Sunday November 22, 2020 at the age of 88. Visitation was held on Friday November 27, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at A. Wesley’s Funeral Home Chapel, 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday November 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Maringouin Louisiana. Interment to immediately follow at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley’s Funeral Home of Maringouin.
