Grimmer, Donna

Donna Grimmer, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Livonia, departed this life at the age of 35. Donna is survived by her children, Bryce and Jordan Grimmer; father Donald Sparks; mother & step-father Cheri & Harvie Fontenot; sisters Sonya Sullivan & Rebecca Sparks; step-sister Ashley Fontenot; brothers-in-law Kendall Pouche & Joshua Weber; nieces Kaitlyn, Candace Sullivan, & Darsey Webber; nephews Nicholas Sparks, Noah Sparks, & Luke Sparks; other relatives, friends, and a special family friend Pam Abshire. Visitation will be held on Thursday May 28, 2020 from 8:30 am until 2 pm. at A. Wesley’s Fuenral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin, LA. Internment to follow. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley’s Funeral Home of Maringouin.
