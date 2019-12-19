A native and resident of Livonia, he passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Pointe Coupee Health Care at the age of 75. He was retired from Louisiana DOTD. Buck was a kind and caring man and loved his cats, dogs and caring for the neighbors. He was an avid fisherman and loved hunting in the swamps. He is survived by several close first cousins, Marilyn Major, Betty Chustz, Mark Chustz, Karen Chustz, Ronnie Pourciau and Joyce Ducote and numerous other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rex and Etma Chustz Guerin. A visitation was held at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Livonia on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 8 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Interment followed at St. Frances Cabrini Cemetery.