Guerin, Judy Ann

Judy Ann Guerin passed away on May 15, 2020 at the age of 61. She was a mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, and friend. She fought a long battle with cancer. She was born and raised in New Roads, La. Judy loved her hometown, cats, music, word puzzles and her family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Mathilda Guerin, grandparents Ulysse and Odile Guerin, Provesty and Alene Porche.
Survived by her son Jeremy Langlois and wife Kellie Langlois of Port Allen, granddaughter Delaney Langlois, grandson Brett Langlois of Port Allen, sister Phyllis Guerin of Glynn, brother Lawrence Guerin Jr and girlfriend Kerri Biggs of Glynn, Dwayne Guerin and wife Celena Guerin of Glynn, several cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and her beautiful cat Lucy Lynn who she loved so much. Judy will be laid to rest in Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery in Lakeland, LA where she will Rest in Peace. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Church Funeral Services of Baton Rouge is in charge of arrangements.