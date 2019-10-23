Tomilyn was born in New Roads on September 25, 1956 and raised in Ventress, La. She passed away on October 21, 2019. She was well loved and cared for by her family and friends. Mary is survived by her loving husband and best friend Jules Meche and her beautiful daughter Mandy Vides Rivet; two grand daughters, Mackenzie Rivet and Mia Rivet; three sisters, Gwen Chustz and husband Mark Chustz, Julie Simmons and husband Curtis ‘Curt’ Simmons, and JoNell Vessier and husband Donald Vessier; and one brother, Troy Guerin. She is preceded in death by her parents Thomas Guerin and Mary I. Guerin. In memory of Tomilyn’s love of life and her social, outspoken, compassionate personality, her family and friends had a memorial service on Saturday October 26, 2019 to celebrate her life. The Service started at 10 a.m. at 4394 Oak St in Fordoche.
