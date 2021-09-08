God saw you were getting tired, and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you, and whispered, “Come to Me.” With tearful eyes we watched you, and saw you pass away. Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, Hardworking hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best.
Joseph Wade Guillaume Jr., 92, a native of Oscar, La and resident of Ventress, La., passed away on September 2, 2021 at The LaCour House in New Roads; La. Wade was an avid fisherman and hunter where he was a member of the Bayou State Rabbit Hunters Federation. He belonged to Louisiana High School Athletic Association where he refereed for 25 years. He also played baseball for the Catholic Diocese in High School and went on to play Semi-Pro baseball as a pitcher. Wade was passionate in his faith and was a devoted member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where he served for many years in the church and in the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of Kiwanas of Pointe Coupee He is survived by his four daughters and families, Charlene St. Romain, Keeli Achee (Lance), Connor and Bailey, Wanda Diffey (Charles), Adrienne Vercher (Scott), Emily and Ethan, Tracy Soileau (Heath); Donna Malbrough, Jesse Malbrough, Susan Hudson, Chasity Olinde (Stuart), Slade, Joe Neal (Katherine), Carson, Casey Gorden (Jason), Alyssa and Evan; two sister-in-laws, Lynn Guillaume, and Jeannete Guillaume; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Dora Bueche Guillaume; parents, Agatha and Joseph Wade Guillaume Sr.; brothers, Alvin, Herman, and Eric Guillaume; brother and sister-in-laws, Mona Guillaume, George and Iris Bueche, Nola and Harris Aguillard, Edgar and Helen Bueche, Emmitt and Lucy Bueche, Merrick Bueche, Donald Bueche, Louis and Josephine Bueche, Bernice and William LeBeau. A special thanks to the LaCour House Assisted Living, Pointe Coupee Hospice and Home Health, Dr. Donald Doucet and Dr. Ashley Bordelon. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Pointe Coupee Hospice and Home Health and masses at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Lakeland. A private graveside service will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery with a Memorial Mass to follow at a later date.