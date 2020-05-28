Gustin, Brandon

Brandon Gustin died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He is finally at peace. He is survived by his daughter, Kelcie Harris. His Dad, Danny Gustin and Mom, Gloria Gustin. His brother, Sean Gustin (Kami Roberts). His sister Danielle Gros (Cody) and niece, Charlee Gros. And grandmother, Jean Dunaway. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Visit Pointe Coupee
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!