A native and resident of Livoina, Louisiana, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the age of 69. Preceded in death by her soul-mate husband, Howard (Tubby) Soileau. She is survived by her children, daughter, Christie Soileau Jones, son in law, Butch Jones, son, Timothy James Soileau and son, Travis Soileau and wife, Tasha Soileau. She had five loving grandchildren, Daci Jones, Jack Jones III, Elura Soileau, Ethan Soileau and Eliana Soileau. Also survived by her mother, Lydia Oubre of Morganza and mother in law, Mildred Soileau of Livonia. She leaves behind two sisters, (Twin) Brenda Oubre Chustz and Barbara Oubre Dawson. Two brothers, Morris (Peck) Oubre, Kim Oubre. She had many nieces and nephews. Also preceded in death by two loving grand dogs, Bitsy Soileau and Tubby Jones. Rest in peace Memaw. Always in our hearts.
