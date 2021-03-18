Hardin, Callie Cifreo

It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of our tragic loss. On Friday March 12, 2021 Callie Cifreo Hardin died in Gautier, Mississippi. She was born in New Roads, Louisiana on February 18, 1968. Callie is survived by her sons, Blake Moorehead and Tyler Hardin; granddaughter Kenley Moorhead; parents Kenny and Marion Cifreo; brothers Bart Cifreo (Erika), Scott Dallas (Lynnette); nieces and nephews Jules Cifreo, Baylee Bergeron (Dylan), Audrey Cifreo, James Cifreo and Alaina Cifreo and great nieces Charlotte and Caroline Bergeron; Aunt Juanita with whom she was very close. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice. We appreciate all of your kind words and prayers.
