Hebert, Leola T. Batiste

Leola T. Hebert’s life began on November 7, 1921 in Lakeland Louisiana to the proud parents of Creasey and Matthew Batiste. She was baptized at St. Augustine Catholic Church where she was a member until joining her heavenly Father on May 25, 2020 at Pointe Coupee General Hospital in New Roads, Louisiana. Leola “Mamie” as she was affectionately called by her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren loved spending time with her family and friends. Leola T. Batiste was joined in marriage to James Hebert Sr. They resided in Ventress, La. To their union 7 children were born: James, Jr., Gloria Marie, Elizabeth, Theresa, Larry, Veronica and Michael Jerome. She was also a mother to 2 daughters she raised as her own; Melvina Gremillion and Loise Christopher. As a spirit-filled believer in the Lord, Leola was a member of Ladies Auxiliary and American Legion Post 560 for over 50 years. She worked for The Council on Aging for many years. She loved gardening in her flower beds. Leola “Mamie” Hebert’s memory will be cherished by her adoring family, James Hebert, Jr. (Virginia), Gloria Marie (Joe-deceased) Cador, Theresa McMorris, Larry (Charmaine) Hebert, Veronica Brown and Michael (Freda) Hebert. Mamie had 19 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, 41 great-great grandchildren and 1 sister Alma Marks and nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Leola Hebert was preceded in death by her parents Creasey and Matthew Batiste, Sr. her husband James Hebert, Sr. her daughters Elizabeth Woods, Melvina Gremillion and Loise Christopher; her siblings Henrietta Smith, Bill Batiste, Nettie Jarreau, Matthew Batiste, Jr. and her grandson Joseph Herman Cador.
