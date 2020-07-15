The Lord is my light and my salvation, whom shall, I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life, whom shall I be afraid? Psalm 27
Sunrise: Charles Hendrson was born October 7, 1957 to the late Melvin Henderson Sr. and Cecelia Henderson. Charles attended Saint Alma Elementary and Rougon High School. Charles accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age. Charles was a faithful member of the Little Zion Bptist Church, on the hill, since 1972. Charles served as choir president since 1995. Charles was a retired meat processor and custodian.
Sunset: Charles entered eternal rest as the angel of death awaited him on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his home in Ventress, Louisiana. He leaves to cherish his loving memories his only child, daughter Cecilia (Christopher) Jones. Loving companion Fannie Demoulin. Three beautiful grandkids, who were his heart, Cyron, Camry and Cameron Jones. Two sisters; Louise Johnson of Napoleonville, LA and Janice (Douglas) Reed Jr. of Baton Rouge, LA; Seven brothers; Percy (Betty) Henderson and Harris (Brenda) Henderson Sr. of Napoleonville, LA; Rickey (Rose) Henderson of Labadieville, LA; Lionel (Ann) Henderson and Rev. Gus Jerome (Linda) Henderson of Baton Rouge, LA; Ralph Henderson of Seattle,WA and Patrick (Lucretia) Henderson of Morgan City, LA. Four godchildren and a very devoted friend/brother-in-law Warren Demoulin. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Ceceila Henderson; Willie Johnson, who helped raised him; Grandparents; Gus Henderson and Louise Henderson; Arthur Issac and Ollie Haynes; four brothers; Melvin Henderson Sr., Raymond Henderson, Alfred Henderson, and Christopher Demoulin and Edna Johnson and one aunt Pauline Parker. Charles will be missed by many. Charles touched the lives of so many people. Everywhere he went he was loved. The family of Charles Henderson would like to express our sincerest gratitude and appreciateion for your many acts of kindness. Thank you for all your expressions and messages of sympathy rendered through cards, flowers, hospitality, phone calls, prayers, and other acts of kindness during the loss of our loved one. It is our prayer that God continues to bless each and every one of you.