Hess Jr., Arnold Fred Walter

Arnold Fred Walter Hess, Jr. was called home to our Lord on April 10, 2021 at the young age of 84. Arnold was born on November 7, 1936 to Arnold FW, Sr. and Addis Hess in Morganza, La. He leaves behind his wife of 23 years, Monica “Missy” Browning Hess; children, Lisa Robillard (Brett), Willie Hess, Tricia H. Adams, and Chuck Sanders (Megan); grandchildren, Hilary O. Meche (Jake), DeAnn R. Morgan (Trey), Liv Robillard, Will Hess (Monique), Christina H. Lott (Logan), Declan Adams, Bray and Caley Sanders and Baylor Norwood; great-grandchildren, Tristan and Preston Morgan, Elise Meche, Carter and Kyndal Hess and Finley Lott. Arnold loved his family and friends, never met a stranger, and enjoyed telling a good story. Arnold was a member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church. He served in The United States Army, 13th AIB. Arnold was a legendary Louisiana cattleman and local celebrity with a role in Easy Rider (1969), a retired PCP Sheriff Deputy, long-time Biozyme Dealer, owner/operator of Hess Ranch, and was known by many as Cowboy. Arnold was quite involved in numerous organizations, Co-ops and associations. He always enjoyed the hospitality of White Vine Hunting Club. Arnold was a faithful member of the Livonia Masonic Lodge 220 where he served as a Master Mason. Pallbearers were Juan Triana, John Steib, Orlando Rojas, Logan Lott, Jake Meche, and Trey Morgan. Honorary Pallbearers were Dealer Landry, John Grezaffi, Faye Rock Gustin, Merle Bazer, Raymond Long, Kevin Belizeard, Raymond Sicard, Harry Laws, Josh Adams and Charles Cazayoux. The family would like to thank P.C. Homebound Health and Hospice, Dr. M. Castine, Dr. Russell, the late Dr. James Christopher, Dr. Rodosta, and Dr. Oubre; with special thanks to Juan, Orlando, Laura and Simon Landry, Ray and Paula Guidry, Cindy and Johnny Steib, and John and Toddie Grezaffi. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church (9795 La Hwy 418, Innis, La70747) or PC Homebound Health and Hospice (350 Hospital Rd. New Roads, La 70760) As Arnold would say, “I never dreamed it would be this good!” Visiting was held at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Innis, La on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. The Masonic Service followed at False River Memorial Park followed by the entombment.
