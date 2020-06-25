Holmes, Joseph Jr.

Joseph Holmes Jr., a native of Lettsworth, LA, departed this life on June 11, 2020 at the age of 78. Visitation was held on Saturday June 20, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, 9067 LA 1, Lettsworth, LA. Funeral service began at 11:00 a.m. Interment immediately followed. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley’s Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Visit Pointe Coupee
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!