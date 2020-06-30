Hurne, Jeffrey Charles

Jeffrey Charles Hurme, surrounded by his loving family, passed away at his home on Saturday June 27, 2020. He was a native of New York and a resident of New Roads, Louisiana for 47 years. Jeff was born on March 1, 1945. He graduated with a BA degree from Grove City College, Grove City, Pennsylvania. He then entered Officer Training School and Pilot Training in the United States Air Force. He proudly served our country as a pilot during the Vietnam War. Jeff was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He particularly loved salt water fishing and spending time at the camp in Grand Isle. Survivors include his wife Elaine, children Caroline and Charles, and brother Andy. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Doris Hurme. A private graveside service conducted by Father Pat Broussard will be held. Many heartfelt thanks to the friends and family for the prayers and love shown during Jeff’s illness. Also, a special thanks to Pointe Coupee Homebound Health and Hospice and Drs. Donald Doucet, Gia Tyson, and Adam Grezaffi. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Pointe Coupee Homebound Health and Hospice or to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
