Jackson, Samuel

Samuel “Tooshay” Jackson departed this life on Monday, April 12, 2021, at his residence in New Roads, LA. He was a graduate of Rosenwald High School, class of 1961. He was employed byOlinde’s Furniture Store for many years and at Walmart until his retirement. He was a man of few words and enjoyed being around his family and friends. He was a Christian man who fulfilled much of his Christian duty by helping anyone who needed help, showing true love for his fellowman and having a profound belief in God. He found joy in transporting friends and neighbors around town who did not have transportation. He leaves to mourn his departure, his brothers: John Jackson (Mary Alice); Joshua Jackson (Betty), and Urize Jackson (Debra); Sister-in-law, Grace Jackson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends, especially the “Morningside Crew.” He was preceded in death by his parents Sampson and Pearl Guerin Jackson; brothers, Joseph Jackson, Terry Jackson and Clarence Jackson; two infant sisters, Dorothy and Diane Jackson. Viewing was held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Verrette’s Funeral Home with funeral service held on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 12:00 noon conducted by Rev. Albert Haynes, Sr. Special thanks to loving family and loyal friends for prayers and support and the Emergency Medical Team and other staff members who provided assistance.
