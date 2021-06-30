Eula Ann Jarreau, a native and resident of New Roads, La, passed away on June 26, 2021 at the age of 94. Eula was a member of the False River Lions Club and St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She was previously employed at Bergeron Pecan Plant before she retired and spent her time as a homemaker taking care of her family. Eula is survived by her children, Violet Marie Jarreau and Eula Lee Jarreau; grandchildren, Penny Waguespack, Tammie Higginbotham, Brent Jarreau, Todd Jarreau, Bruce Lee Davis, and Lana Bernier; great-grandchildren, Derek Braud, Peyton Higginbotham, Chloe Jarreau, Ashlyn Higginbotham, Nathan Davis, Anna Davis, Victor Bernier, Andrew Bernier, and Eile Braud, Bailey Jarreau and Tanner Jarreau.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Jarreau; her parents, Cora and James Wells. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Wells, Chad Wells, Dale Mayeaux, Brent Jarreau and David Wells. Honorary pallbearers will be Wootz Wells and Todd Jarreau. Visiting was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Hall on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. The Mass of Christian burial followed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. The burial will follow in False River Memorial Park.