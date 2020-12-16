Jarreau, John Richard Sr.

John Richard Jarreau, Sr. A native and resident of Livonia, La. He passed away peacefully at his home on Friday December 11, 2020 at 1:25 am at the age of 82. He was a retired insurance salesman with State National Life Insurance Co. and a U. S. National Guard Army Veteran. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gwendolyn Murray Jarreau; son, John Jarreau Jr; grandchildren, Daphney Jarreau; Brianna Jarreau and Colby Jarreau. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred Jarreau and wife Sadie Jarreau; daughter, Alane Jarreau. A private graveside service was held at St. Francis Cabrini Cemetery.
Visit Pointe Coupee
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Online Poll
Do you prefer the early voting process rather than casting your ballot on Election Day?
Early voting comprised 30 percent turnout in Pointe Coupee Parish -- more than elections with 28 precincts parishwide. It also drew more than 1 million voters statewide. Do you believe early voting is a better choice ?
You voted: