Jarreau, John Richard Sr.

John Richard Jarreau, Sr. A native and resident of Livonia, La. He passed away peacefully at his home on Friday December 11, 2020 at 1:25 am at the age of 82. He was a retired insurance salesman with State National Life Insurance Co. and a U. S. National Guard Army Veteran. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gwendolyn Murray Jarreau; son, John Jarreau Jr; grandchildren, Daphney Jarreau; Brianna Jarreau and Colby Jarreau. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred Jarreau and wife Sadie Jarreau; daughter, Alane Jarreau. A private graveside service was held at St. Francis Cabrini Cemetery.