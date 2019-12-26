Linda Mary Jarreau 71 a native of Melville, LA and a resident of New Roads, LA. She passed away in Baton Rouge, LA at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St Mary of False River Catholic Church in New Roads from 8:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial in the Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery in Lakeland. She is survived by two sons, Joseph “Pete” Jarreau, Jr. and Richard Paul Jarreau (Wanda); two daughters, Sissy Jarreau Higginbotham (Bobby) and Dawn Jarreau Guerin (Dale); eight grandchildren, Meghan Higginbotham Bordelon (Jordan), Amanda Higginbotham, Justin Mougeot, Aaron Mougeot, Chelsey Mougeot, Jarrod Jarreau, Cole Jarreau and Gracie Jarreau; one great grandchild, Emarie Bordelon; sister, Joan Royal and one brother John Royal. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph “Pete” Jarreau, Sr., parents, Paul and Ivy Lee Royal, grandchild, Noah Jarreau and sister, Patricia Werchan.