Jennifer Bridgett a native of New Roads and resident of Waveland, Mississippi, passed away Friday September 27, 2019 in Bay St Louis, Mississippi at the age of 60. Visitation was held Saturday, October 12, 2019 9:00 a.m. until religious service at 11:00 a.m. at A. Wesley Funeral Home 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin, La. Interment was at St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery in New Roads, La. She is survived by her son Anthony Bridgett, sister Kim Holmes, brothers Tim and Alex Holmes, 5 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous other Relatives and Friends. Special thanks to caregiver Cynthia Simpkins. professional services entrusted to A. Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin, La.
