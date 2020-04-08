Jewell Jr., Albin “Butch”

Albin “Butch” Jewell Jr passed away April 4, 2020 at the age of 78 surrounded by his loving family. Butch was a native of Batchelor, LA. His Navy service brought him to many places, but he was a long-time resident of Ventress, LA. He attended Chamberlin Hunt Academy and Rougon High School. He lived a full and colorful life. Butch’s occupations included service in the Navy as helicopter mechanic, Lockheed Martin Aircraft, Exxon Chemical Corp., Farmer of many different crops and cross-country trucking. He had too many hobbies to list. Some of his favorites: Fishing, hunting, cooking, tinkering with race car and motorcycle engines, remote control cars and helicopters. He raised just about every farm animal except turkeys and sheep. He loved the outdoors and could fix literally anything. Being a father was to him his most important job though. Butch leaves behind his wife of 56 yrs. Shirley; daughters: Kathy Henderson (George) and Ann Hilton; grandchildren: Ryan Inzenga (Beth), Christine Inzenga (Dylan), Tyler Oubre, and Nikki Henderson; great-grandchildren: Dylan Farris, Avery Cox, Isabella Cox, Josie Inzenga, and Ezra Inzenga; brother, Jim Jewell (Barbara). Preceded in death by his daughter Janet Inzenga; parents Albin and Adele Jewell. A celebration of life to be held when it’s safe.
Visit Pointe Coupee
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!