Joan Marie Ruiz Crochet a native of Lakeland, La passed away on September 22, 2020 at the age of 80.
Joan is survived by her husband of 62 years, Welton Crochet; daughters, Celeste Crochet Tullos, Ann Crochet Jarreau (Randy), Aline Crochet David; sons, Robert Crochet (Laura Lee Classert) and James Crochet (Autumn); 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Delores Dietrich; brothers, Frank and Leonard Ruiz.
Preceded in death by her parents Aline (Marie) and Leonard (Percy) Ruiz; son-in-law, Daryl David.
A private graveside service was held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church cemetery on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:00 am.
A special thanks to Pointe Coupee General Hospital and Pointe Coupee Hospice for their excellent care.