Joseph, Clarence

Clarence Joseph age 70 of Baltimore, MD , passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Gilchrist Center in Towson, after a lengthy illness and COVID-19. Born June 9,1949 in New Roads, LA to Clarence Sr and Lucinda Johnson Joseph. He was the eldest of the six children. Clarence is survived by wife of 23 years Susan(Sands); his sons Clarence III, Clarence Lyles of Dallas, TX.;3 grandchildren Clarence IV, Diamond, Lyles’ son of Dallas, TX ; 2 brothers John (Conettia) and George; 1 sister Dorothy;2 aunts Edna and Ethel; nieces, nephews, and many cousins. He was proceeded in death by his father Clarence Sr in Dec1995; his mother Lucinda in July 2005; his brother Alvin in July 2017; his sister Nora in Dec 2019. Clarence left Louisiana around the age of 18 to accept employment with the Lone Star Gas Company as a welder. He worked for the Gas Co until his retirement in 1987. After his retirement, he became self-employed doing home repair work, designing and building decks and installing fences. Often Clarence worked with his brother, son and a close friend Warren. He enjoyed sports and was a key player with the Dallas ‘Saints’, the local baseball team. An avid ‘Bingo’ player, he was known to go to Oklahoma and Shreveport to enjoy the games. Later he would use the same enthusiasm in the casinos playing the slot machines, often winning in Slot Machine Tournaments. As a ‘barbecue-buff’, he would cook slabs of ribs, beef briskets, and pork chops on his homemade smoker to the delight of many who enjoyed the results of his “skill at the grill”. Clarence will be remembered in a visitation at Gwynn Oak UM Church on Sunday May 31 before being memorialized in Texas (details of which are forthcoming).
