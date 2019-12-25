Ruby Mae Joseph entered eternal life on Thursday, December 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Ruby was born to the union of the late Doville Joseph and Agnes Gremillion Joseph on February 17, 1945 in (Dupont), Ventress, Louisiana. Ruby blessed family, friends, strangers, believers and unbelievers with her charity for all mankind, infinite wisdom and love of God. She was baptized at an early age at Saint Augustine Catholic Church, New Roads, Louisiana. She was employed as a cook for fifteen years and later retired to concentrate on family life. She shared her love and leaves to cherish her beautiful memories to her two sons, Don (DeShanna) Joseph of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Darron (Mechelle) Joseph of Chesapeake, Virginia; a sister Veletta Scoon of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relative and friends. Rudy was preceded in death by her parents, Doville and Agnes Gremillion Joseph; paternal and maternal grandparents; a daughter Hilda Joseph; a brother Ferdinand Joseph; and two nieces, Glynette Joseph and Loretta Kyles.