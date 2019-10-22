A ceremony celebrating the life of Juanita "Nina" Cashio will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Roads; Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was born on November 15, 1933 in Columbus, Ms. and passed from this life on October 20, 2019 at the age of 85. She is survived by her children, Dianne, Jo-Louise, Mike, Mark, Rose, and Trent. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Trohn Blanchard (Brandy), Toni Houston (Blain), Hunter Gunn, Amanda Cashio, Kati Bordelon (Cody), Marki Cashio, Cecilia and Caroline Cashio, six great grandchildren Ryder and Baylor Blanchard, Hudson and Brennan Houston, and Briggs and Beck Bordelon. She was preceded in death by husband, Joseph and son Joseph Carlos "J.C." Cashio. She took pride in raising her children in the Catholic faith and was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary's. She enjoyed serving and gardening until her last days. Any donations can be made to the American Heart Association. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
