Juge, Lance

Lance Juge entered into eternal rest on May 10, 2021 at the age of 46. Lance was a carpenter by trade and loved to hunt and gig frogs. Survived by his mother, Marie Melinda Hendricks; daughters Peyton V. Juge and Mekenzie C. Juge; sister, Gina Fontenot; brother, James Juge, Jr.; nieces, Alexis & Taylor Sangiorgio, Shae Juge; nephew and Godchild, Landon Juge; nephews, Logan & Lucas Fontenot and Jadon Juge; great nephew, Jaxxon Bond; great niece, Gemma Juge. Preceded in death by his father, James R. Juge, Sr.; brother Dickie Juge, grandparents, Richard & Agnes Juge and Paul & Victoria Porche. Service to be held Saturday May 15, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lakeland, LA. Viewing 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., funeral mass 11:00 a.m.