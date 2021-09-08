2Timothy 4:7 I have
fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
June Lynn Powell, a resident of Livonia, La passed away peacefully in her sleep September 4, 2021, at the age of 63 after a brief but grueling battle with CNS Lymphoma. She was born June 18, 1958. She was a 1976 graduate of Denham Springs High School. After high school she began her career with the state of Louisiana where she retired as an investigator with the Used Motor Vehicle Parts and Commission in 2013. Preceded in death by her father Ernest Powell and sisters Jane “Vicki” Powell and Debbie Palazzo. She is survived by her daughter Jenny Alford and two sons James “Michael” Henderson and Kyle Powell (Corie), mother Martha Powell, sister Judy Simon, and brothers Floyd “Butch” Powell and Tony Grammer ( Sheila) and grandchildren Alyssa and Braylynne Henderson, Jaden, Bryson and Gage David, Hunter Savoie, Kamryn Drouin, Brayden Duncan and Greyson and Kohltyn Powell and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Services were held at Nilands Funeral Home in Livonia on Wednesday September 8, 2021 from 11-2 p.m. for friends and family with religious services beginning at 2 p.m. Special thanks to Dr Lavie, the nursing staff at OLOL and The Carpenter House.