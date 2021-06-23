Kador, Harry Joseph

An extraordinary man, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Affectionately known as “Uncle Boy” or “Gauthier”. Harry Joseph Kador departed from his earthly home on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge, LA. He was born on August 14,1937 in Ventress, Louisiana from the union of the late Richard Kador and Ida Parker Kador. He was married to Ms. Thelma Paul Kador on June 06, 1955. From this union six children were born: Harry Joseph Kador, Baby Kador, Ronald Kador (Sharon), Barbara J. Joseph (Jarvis), Laura A. DeRogers, Shawn Cador (Celeste); Harry Joseph Cador, Joseph L. Cador, Anitra Kador, and he also raised two children as his own Anita and Antonio Johnson (Rita). His three sisters and brother. Mary Spencer (Sidney), Rosa Netter (Ewell), Richard Cador (Mary), Margaret Celstin (James). He was christened Catholic at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, Louisiana. He became a lifelong member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in New Roads, Louisiana, where he was active doing the service of God as an usher, participant in all church activities and loved talking about the goodness of Jesus and past history. Harry was a man that possessed multitalented skills. He was a laborer, cement finisher, exceptional gardener, and mechanic that enjoyed the expertise of working on and repairing vehicles, and lawn mowers. He was the patriarch of the family. One that exhibited wisdom, knowledge, and understanding. He interpreted dreams, was a counselor, advisor, a true man of God. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of his family. He leaves to cherish his memories through his twenty-three grandchildren and twenty-seven great-grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his sons; Harry Joseph Kador, Baby Kador; parents Richard Cador Sr., and Ida Parker; siblings, Willa Mae Patin, Madris C. Battley, Joe L. Cador, Eizabeth C. Battley, Johnetta Joseph, Ida B. Kador and Rachel Gremillion; great-granddaughter Serenity H. Kador, daughter in law Sharon Kador and nephews Joseph H. Cador, Michael Gremillion and Eddie Gremillion. Visitation will be held Friday June 25, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Verrette’s Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Saturday June 26, 2021. Viewing 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Reading of the Rosary 9:30 am to 10:00 a.m. Funeral service will start at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at St. Augustine Catholic Church immediately after. Thanks to Our Lady of the Lake hospital, Clarity Hospice, and many friends and family for your love and support.
